Retail price of sugar reduces in Karachi

KARACHI: The ex-mill price of sugar has been reduced by Rs4 per kg in Karachi, ARY News reported, quoting the president Karachi grocers’ association.

After the reduction of Rs4, the new ex-mill sugar price is Rs112per kg as compared to yesterday’s Rs116, while the item is being sold at Rs114 per kg in the city’s wholesale market after a reduction of Rs7 per kg, said President Karachi Grocers’ Association, Abdul Rauf.

He further said that the price of sugar has also recorded a decrease in the retail market and is currently being sold at Rs130 to 135 per kg.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered the authorities concerned to bring the entire sugar stock for sale in the market, while also warning of strict actions against profiteers and hoarders.

The premier had chaired a price control meeting in Islamabad, wherein it was decided that sugarcane crushing would commence from November 15 across the country, in accordance with strict enforcement of crushing laws.

The forum was informed that though an adequate quantity of the commodity was available in the market, sugar prices were increased due to the closure of sugar mills in Sindh.

