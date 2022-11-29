DEWA offers retail stores within the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced today that it will offer retail stores within the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project, free of cost, to Emirati citizens in Hatta.

These include coffee shops, restaurants, and children’s play areas, as well as honey, local products, and souvenir shops.

In line with the vision and directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, DEWA awarded the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project, at a cost of around AED 46 million, as part of its social and investment responsibility to make this project a distinctive tourist destination.

“DEWA is implementing pioneering projects in Hatta in line with the vision and directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for a comprehensive and sustainable development all over Dubai, and to transform Hatta into a tourism and investment hub, while preserving the city’s heritage and attractive nature. Through these projects, we aim to develop Hatta and provide innovative job opportunities for the citizens of the area, as well as promote society happiness. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology and taking into account the unique geology of the Hatta region, we are implementing the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls projects in accordance with highest international environmental standards. Our aim is to preserve the Hatta Mountain Reserve, and to harmonize the project with its surroundings in the Hatta region to offer a unique experience for UAE tourists and show the beauty of the mountainous regions of the UAE,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“The Hatta Falls project aims to create a sustainable natural environment, in addition to developing the area and turning it into recreational spaces and tourist attractions in the UAE. The idea began with establishing a natural water stream from the waterfall that fits in with the nature of Hatta, to form green spaces around. These divide the project into four main oases that provide investment opportunities for coffee shops, restaurants, children’s playgrounds, in addition to shops to sell honey, local products, and souvenirs. The shops will be given as grants from HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to the citizens of Hatta to create additional job opportunities and meet the needs of social, economic and environmental development,” Al Tayer added.

The Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project is unique in its innovative architectural idea, inspired by the hexagonal beehive design since Hatta is famous as a global hub for high-quality honey. The project’s oases are linked with bridges crossing the water canal, forming a lively and picturesque site to spend fun time and take the most beautiful memorial photos.

At every step of the project, DEWA was keen to use sustainable materials that blend with the surrounding nature and give a special beauty to every detail. The water canal ends at a lake that forms a diverse biological ecosystem and promotes a balanced natural aquatic life. The location of the children’s play area was carefully chosen, as it intersects with the three oases designated for coffee shops and restaurants, allowing the children’s guardians to monitor them.

The Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project will use the slope of the upper Hatta dam to create a natural waterfall. A waterway will be built below the dam. The water used in the waterfall will be collected at the end of the stream, recycled, and pumped back to the top of the dam. The area will be developed to create recreational spaces and restaurants.

Comments