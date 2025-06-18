New Silent Hill movie release date announced

The long wait is finally over for Silent Hill fans, as the release date for the new film Return to Silent Hill has officially been announced. The horror movie will hit cinemas on 23rd January 2026, marking the franchise’s return to the big screen after more than a decade.

Return to Silent Hill is based on the story of Silent Hill 2, a fan-favourite game in the iconic survival horror series. The film follows James, a grieving man drawn to the mysterious town of Silent Hill after receiving a message from his late wife.

His journey into the fog-covered town leads to a dark and twisted tale, filled with the psychological horror that made the original game so memorable.

The film is directed by Christophe Gans, who also directed the first Silent Hill movie nearly 20 years ago. His return has sparked high hopes among fans, especially since the 2006 film is still seen as one of the better game-to-film adaptations.

The second movie, Silent Hill: Revelation, failed to impress audiences or critics, but Return to Silent Hill is aiming to turn things around.

Filming for Return to Silent Hill began in early 2024 and wrapped up in January 2025. Production faced a short delay due to a conflict between Gans and the producers, but the film is now fully on track.

The upcoming movie will focus closely on the story of Silent Hill 2, though some changes are expected due to time constraints likely fitting the story into a 90 to 120-minute format.

Return to Silent Hill is part of a bigger push by Konami to bring the franchise back to life, alongside several new projects including the Silent Hill 2 remake.

After years of silence following the cancellation of Hideo Kojima’s planned entry in the series, Return to Silent Hill marks a fresh start for the brand.

With just over six months until its release, Return to Silent Hill is already creating buzz. Whether it lives up to the hype remains to be seen, but fans are hopeful this adaptation will finally do the beloved horror story justice.