Khalid Raza was sent a watch set at 8:10 PM- the time he was killed

KARACHI: Startling revelations were made in the probe into educationist Khalid Raza’s killing in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The investigators found that the slain Khalid Raza – the vice chairman of the Federation of Private Schools – had received a parcel three months ago, having a wristwatch inside it that showed the time 8:10 pm.

Raza was killed at the exact time on February 28 by the armed men, the investigators revealed.

Sources closer to police investigators told ARY News that the attackers started recce of the educationist three months ago. A motorcycle ride handed over a parcel to Raza’s family after confirming his residence.

Sources added that the family members also found the motorcycle rider filming the video of their house and he immediately fled after being stopped by them.

Police investigators revealed that a note with the message ‘Good Luck Khalid Raza’ was also placed with the wristwatch. The investigators expedited the probe to identify the person who wrote the note.

Last month, the investigation of the high-profile murder case of the vice chairman Federation of Private Schools, Syed Khalid Raza, has been handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Police said the investigation of the high-profile murder case to the CTD as a proscribed organization has claimed responsibility for the attack and the involvement of a ‘foreign hand’ in the case also cannot be ruled out.

On February 28, unidentified armed men killed the vice chairman of the Federation of Private Schools, Syed Khalid Raza, outside his residence in Karachi

The firing incident took place in the Gulistan-e-Johar Block 7 area of Karachi.

At the time armed attack, the attackers did not take belongings after killing Raza. Raza was an office-bearer of a private schools’ association and also the vice chairman of the Federation of Private Schools.

