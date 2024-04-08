Revenge killing shocks all as killers’ video goes viral

In a horrific incident, a 23-year-old man, an accused in a murder case, was stabbed to death by a gang in what appeared to be a revenge as the killers also posted a video celebrating the assassination in India’s Hyderabad.

According to the local police a man identified as Teja was killed in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday in what appears to be a case of revenge.

Two suspects holding knives in blooded hands can be seen purportedly celebrating the murder in the video that was shared on social media.

The victim was repeatedly stabbed by at least four members of a rival gang who assaulted him with knives close to his Pragathinagar rental house, according to the police.

The investigators added that after preliminary investigation it was revealed that Teja sustained around 11 stab wounds which were visible on the body. The police said that four teams have been formed to nab the suspects, who fled the scene.

According to the police, the victim was nominated in the murder case reported in 2023 and released from jail two months back ago.