How to farm wildlife resources in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Farming resources in the Revenge of the Savage Planet game is essential for upgrading gear and progressing through the game.

Revenge of the Savage Planet, a third-person action-adventure game, was released on May 8, 2025.

The game is a sequel to Journey to the Savage Planet, offering an expanded universe with enhanced exploration, humour, and cooperative gameplay.

Gamers play as a former employee of Alta Interglobal as they go on a mission to explore alien worlds, gather resources, and seek revenge on their former employer.

Players realise that they have lost all their gear and equipment after they land on the Stellaris Prime Plant.

Since Revenge of the Savage Planet does not provide guidance on resource farming, players have discovered a method to gather materials such as Carbon, Alien Goo, and Aluminum.

How to gather wildlife resources in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Approach and interact with an unlocked teleporter to open the planet selection menu.

This can be done by pressing F on PC, X on Xbox consoles, and Square on PlayStation consoles.

Select the desired planet and teleporter, and travel there.

Now, head to the area where you want to farm resources.

It is to be noted here that this method does not work for mineral ores such as Silicon rocks or metal veins, as they do not respawn.