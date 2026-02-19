Review Meeting on Ramadan Relief Package 2026 Held on Prime Minister’s Directions

Islamabad: On the directions of the Prime Minister, a review meeting was convened to assess implementation arrangements and administrative preparedness for the Ramzan Relief Package 2026, chaired by the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Syed Imran Ahmad Shah.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), State Bank of Pakistan, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), Press Information Department (PID), and representatives of participating banks.

During the meeting, the Federal Minister directed the State Bank of Pakistan to commence crediting of Ramzan Relief amounts with immediate effect.

He further instructed SBP to ensure full operational availability of banks on the first day of Ramzan, so that beneficiaries receive assistance without interruption. The Minister also directed that all pending beneficiary bank accounts be opened on a priority basis.

To strengthen coordination and real-time oversight, the Federal Minister instructed the formation of a WhatsApp group comprising all designated focal persons, with twice-daily progress updates to be shared.

Subsequently, the Federal Minister visited the control room established for monitoring disbursements under the Ramzan Relief Package, where performance was reviewed through a real-time dashboard.

According to the dashboard, approximately 200,000 calls have been received so far; over 95,000 calls were resolved through the IVR system, while around 23,000 calls were handled directly by call agents.

The Federal Minister directed BISP to ensure that the control room remains operational on a 24/7 basis at least during the first ten days of Ramzan, to facilitate uninterrupted service delivery and prompt resolution of beneficiaries’ queries.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to social protection, the Federal Minister stated that the Ramzan Relief Package 2026 aims to deliver efficient, transparent, and targeted financial assistance to vulnerable segments of society.