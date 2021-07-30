Reviewing Sindh govt’s decision to impose lockdown: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said the Centre was carefully reviewing the Sindh government’s decision of imposing a lockdown in the province to stem the spread of more aggressive Delta variant of Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy on the blanket lockdown is clear. “We will oppose every such step that affects the common man’s livelihood,” he added.

Fawad Chaudhry called for the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the Sindh government to hammer out such a Covid strategy that doesn’t affect businesses and the livelihood of the common man.

سندہ حکومت کے لاک ڈاؤن کے فیصلے کا بغور جائزہ لے رہے ہیں، وزیر اعظم کی پالیسی بالکل واضع ہے ہم ہر ایسے اقدام کے خلاف ہوں گے جس سے عام آدمی کی معیشت شدید متاثر ہو NCOC اور سندہ حکومت اس ضمن میں ایک ایسا لائحہ عمل مرتب کریں کہ عام آدمی کا روزگا اور کاروبار کم سے کم متاثر ہو — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 30, 2021

Earlier today, the Sindh government announced to impose a lockdown in the province from July 31 (tomorrow) until August 08 after an abnormal surge in COVID-19 cases especially in Karachi.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah during a meeting of the COVID task force that was specially attended by opposition leaders and traders. “Lockdown would remain in place in the province from July 31 to August 08,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Later addressing a press conference, CM Murad clarified that it was not a complete lockdown where we shut down everything barring no exception however, this time we are making a number of exceptions whose list we will share.