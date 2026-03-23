Revised schedule for PSL 11 announced

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced a revised schedule for the 11th edition of the PSL after austerity measures have been adopted in consultation with the Government of Pakistan, and in line with the officially announced national austerity and resource conservation measures.

The number of host venues for the tournament has been streamlined from six to two. All matches will now be staged in Lahore and Karachi.

In the updated schedule 44 matches will be taking place in a space of 39 days with Lahore and Karachi each hosting 22 matches.

The opening match between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars remains intact, while Lahore will also see Eliminator 1, 2 and the final. Qualifier will be played in Karachi.

With the tournament temporarily shifting to a watch-from-home model, PSL will introduce enhanced broadcast and production features aimed at delivering an even stronger viewing experience for fans across Pakistan and around the world.

The league remains confident that the passion of its audience, combined with innovation in coverage, will make this edition one of the most widely watched in its history.

Revised Schedule for HBL PSL 11 🏏 44 matches will be taking place in a space of 39 days with Lahore and Karachi each hosting 22 matches. Read More: https://t.co/hgnFSKUQPD#HBLPSL11 | #NewEra pic.twitter.com/1Vz4WiHOMn — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 22, 2026

While it is important to prioritise national stability, the crowds gracing the stadia will be sorely missed. It was estimated that with an average of 30,000 spectators and associated support staff travelling daily for over more than a month would place significant strain on energy resources.

By limiting the tournament to two cities, the PSL is also reducing the extensive operational arrangements including transport, and utility overheads that a six-city event demands.

PSL remains committed to delivering high-quality cricket while aligning with national priorities. The league will move forward with the same unity, discipline, and excellence that have made it a defining symbol of Pakistan’s sporting strength.