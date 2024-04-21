Revival of Pakistan’s economy towards right direction: Aurangzeb

WASHINGTON: Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that our direction regarding revival of Pakistan’s economy is quite clear, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference in Washington along with Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan, he said that the mechanism regarding tax collection is being improved through reforms.

The Finance Minister said that despite difficulties and challenges, we have to move forward. Muhammad Aurangzeb said his negotiations with international financial institutions remained positive.

He said Pakistan’s Stock Market also witnessed a historical bullish trend in recent days due to positive indicators of our economy. The Minister said access to the Chinese market is being gained. He also stressed the need for concrete measures to reduce expenditures.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan said he witnessed a change in attitudes of international financial institutions towards Pakistan as compared to last year.

He expressed the hope that good news will be shared soon with the nation regarding the IMF and World Bank.