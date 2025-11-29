Rian Johnson wants Meryl Streep to join the 'Knives Out' family

American filmmaker Rian Johnson has shared his dream to cast Meryl Streep in the Knives Out franchise.

Rian Johnson revealed that he has made three films from the series featuring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc. Johnson expressed his wish that Streep be a part of the Knives Out franchise as he thinks “she would have killed it”.

He also said, “I feel like Meryl Streep would kill it. She was born to be in one of these movies; she’s hilarious”.

However, Rian admitted in the interview with Variety that he is unaware of the Devil Wears Prada actress, “I don’t know her at all,” which is why it would be tough to convince her, but he still holds hope she joins the star cast someday. Kerry Washington said that she would convince Meryl to join the franchise.

She further noted, “You ask people about what it’s like to be in these movies, and everybody says it’s just a dream, so I would encourage her”.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery has been released in limited theatres on November 26.

Meanwhile, the film is set to premiere on Netflix on December 12. Knives Out 3 stars Craig, along with Mila Kunis, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner and Glenn Close.