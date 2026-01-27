Rice exports drop by 68.52% during July to December: exporters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s rice exports dropped by 68.52% during July to December last year, Rice Exporters Association said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Basmati rice exports dropped by 93.21% during the specified period.

The rice exporters body lauded the Ministry of Commerce measures to increase exports which slashed duty on Basmati rice by nine per cent.

Association has said that the traders exporting other varieties of rice will be offered three per cent deduction in duty.

The rice exporters body has said that after the duty slashed Pakistani rice prices will equalize with Indian rice. “This concession in duties will come into force from January 23, 2026,” exporters association has said.

“This concession for rice exporters will remain continue until June 30,2026”.

The Ministry of Commerce has issued notification with regard to duty drawback and levies.

Chairman Rice Exporters Association Malik Faisal has welcomed the government’s decision. “It is the first instance in the national history that the government has offered concession to the rice exporters,” he said.

He promised that the rice exports will increase to 1.5 billion dollars by June 2026.

This incentive is expected to increase rice exports to encouraging level, exporters said.