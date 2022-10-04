Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal give a peek into their Lucknow reception

The pre-wedding festivities for Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal continue before they exchange vows later in the week.

The pre-wedding festivities for the ‘Fukrey’ couple began earlier this week with Mehendi and Sangeet events in the capital and now the bride and groom-to-be have flown to Fazal’s hometown, Lucknow for the final reception from his family before the final nuptials take place.

Both the actors shared a bunch of official pictures from the Awadhi-style intimate affair hosted by the groom’s family to welcome their daughter-in-law into the family. The pictures posted on their respective social media handles, see the couple look absolutely royal, as they twinned in their ethnic ensembles by designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

While the ‘Masaan’ actor flaunted her bridal glow in an ivory traditional gharara by couturiers, she paired the intricately designed chikankari and mirror work number with traditional Lucknowi Polki jewellery and earthy makeup.

On the other hand, the ‘Mirzapur’ star looked every bit royal in his chikankari sherwani in similar hues.

Previously, the couple has kept us eager fans posted with the pictures of Mehendi, Sangeet, and cocktail reception held at the iconic Gymkhana club in the metropolitan.

As per the latest reports from Indian media outlets, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will now fly to Mumbai where they will officially tie the knot on October 6. The couple will wrap the week-long festivities the following day with a reception for industry friends and family.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bollywood celebs first met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’ in 2012, and have been in a relationship since then. Initially, they were to get married in 2020 but postponed the ceremony due to the pandemic.