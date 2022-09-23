Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to have eco-friendly wedding: Deets

Bollywood couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will exchange vows in an environmentally conscious, sustainable affair.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the ‘Fukrey’ couple who is said to be all set to get married and will take the plunge within the next two weeks, has made some serious efforts to make the glitzy affair an eco-friendly one.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Both the actors along with their teams and wedding decorators have consciously decided to make their wedding ceremony environmentally conscious and eco-friendly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femina (@feminaindia)

The wedding planners hired by the Bollywood couple have been instructed to decorate using natural elements like ‘recycled or repurposed wood’ and ‘eco-friendly’ decor items. Moreover, both Chadha and Fazal are focused to reduce food wastage during the main ceremony and all the pre-wedding festivities.

They have planned to curate food experiences which are more sustainable and have hired experts known for such experiences. The teams have also been briefed to minimize plastic waste, by using recyclable plastic during the functions as much as possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Earlier, the wedding invites designed by a close friend of actors, Puneet Gupta also made rounds on social media, while reports suggest, that the Bollywood bride will wear custom-made jewellery from a 175-year-old jeweller family from Bikaner at her wedding celebrations.

As per the previous reports, the Delhi festivities of the couple-to-be will take place at the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club where the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies will be held on October 1. Furthermore, the couple has planned to host two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai for family and friends. Also read: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal lock an iconic venue for wedding bash It is pertinent to mention that the Bollywood celebs first met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’ in 2012, and fell in love. After being in a relationship for years, they were to get married in 2020 but postponed the ceremony due to the pandemic.

Comments