Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to have eco-friendly wedding: Deets

Bollywood couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will exchange vows in an environmentally conscious, sustainable affair.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the ‘Fukrey’ couple who is said to be all set to get married and will take the plunge within the next two weeks, has made some serious efforts to make the glitzy affair an eco-friendly one.

Both the actors along with their teams and wedding decorators have consciously decided to make their wedding ceremony environmentally conscious and eco-friendly.

 

The wedding planners hired by the Bollywood couple have been instructed to decorate using natural elements like ‘recycled or repurposed wood’ and ‘eco-friendly’ decor items. Moreover, both Chadha and Fazal are focused to reduce food wastage during the main ceremony and all the pre-wedding festivities.

They have planned to curate food experiences which are more sustainable and have hired experts known for such experiences. The teams have also been briefed to minimize plastic waste, by using recyclable plastic during the functions as much as possible.

 

Earlier, the wedding invites designed by a close friend of actors, Puneet Gupta also made rounds on social media, while reports suggest, that the Bollywood bride will wear custom-made jewellery from a 175-year-old jeweller family from Bikaner at her wedding celebrations.

