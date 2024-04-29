Richa Chadha dubs fellow Bollywood actors ‘lazy’

Bollywood diva Richa Chadha dubbed her fellow actors ‘lazy’ as she defended the work culture of veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In a new interview with an Indian entertainment outlet, actor Richa Chadha, who has collaborated with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali once again for ‘Heeramandi’, after playing a pivotal role in the blockbuster ‘Ram Leela’, spoke about his demanding work nature, as described by many.

She said, “No offence to actors but today even they have become lazy and with Sanjay sir, you have to act with your whole body and give 100 per cent focus.”

“It’s not easy to work with him,” she further admitted, adding, “But what happens there are times when you see something and you see an actor where you feel he or she is not into it, and with Sanjay sir, you cannot do that cheating with the master.”

Before Chadha, her ‘Heeramandi’ co-star Manisha Koirala also said similar things about Bhansali’s work practices. She refuted the idea that he is a hard-tasker but called him a perfectionist instead.

Notably, these comments followed fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘hard tasker’ remark about SLB in an interview.

On the work front, Richa Chadha is awaiting the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s hotly-anticipated digital debut ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, co-starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in the main roles, along with Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah.

The eight episodic web series explores the ‘stories of courtesans’ living in the red light district of Lahore, during pre-independent India.

‘Heeramandi’ is scheduled to premiere on the streaming giant Netflix on May 1.

