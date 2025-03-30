Legendary actor Richard Chamberlain, famous for Dr. Kildare & Shogun, passes away

Richard Chamberlain, famed for his role as Dr Kildare in the 1960s, his iconic portrayal of the romantic lead in Shogun in 1980, has passed away at the age of 90.

The celebrated actor, whose career spanned across television, film, and stage, died on Saturday night in Waimanalo, Hawaii, due to complications from a stroke.

Richard Chamberlain had been a household name in the 1960s and later rose to new heights of fame with his performances in Shogun and The Thorn Birds in the 1980s.

The actor, who became famous for his role as the idealistic intern in Dr Kildare, died from complications related to a stroke, confirmed his spokesman, Harlan Boll.

Richard Chamberlain first shot to fame as the young, handsome Dr Kildare on the popular television series Dr. Kildare, which aired from 1961 to 1966.

The show made him a sensation, with fans flooding him with thousands of letters each week. His boyish good looks and natural charm on the show made him one of the most adored actors of his time.

Determined to break away from his pretty-boy image, Richard Chamberlain moved to England after Dr Kildare ended. He immersed himself in serious acting, taking on roles that demonstrated his range, including playing Hamlet at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre in 1969.

However, it was television that ultimately brought Richard Chamberlain back to the spotlight. In 1978, he starred in the epic mini-series Centennial, playing a Scottish trapper in a large ensemble cast.

The mini-series format became hugely popular in the 1980s, and it was through Shogun in 1980 that Richard Chamberlain cemented his place as a leading man once again.

Richard Chamberlain’s fame continued to soar when he took on the role of Ralph de Bricassart, the young, troubled priest in the 1983 mini-series The Thorn Birds.

This series made Richard Chamberlain a household name worldwide and reinforced his status as one of the most recognisable stars of the era.

Richard Chamberlain’s legacy will forever be tied to his iconic performances in Dr. Kildare and Shogun, but his career, spanning stage, television, and film, was marked by his transformation from heartthrob to serious actor, admired by critics and loved by fans.