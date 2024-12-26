Richard Grenell’s statement won’t affect trial against PTI founder, says Khawaja Asif

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that statements of Trump’s newly nominated US Special Advisor for Missions Richard Grenell for PTI founder Imran Khan’s release, won’t affect the trial process.

Speaking on ARY News’ program Khabar, Khawaja Asif stated that whether it is Grenell or anyone else, Pakistan will not be intimidated.

“Pakistan was created in the name of Allah, and if anyone dares to lay a hand on its sovereignty, they will be given an appropriate response,” he added.

Khawaja Asif said that he had never heard of Richard Grenell before his appointment, questioning his influence on US politics and whether he had any notable clout within the Trump administration.

The defense minister underscored that the Pakistani government has always resiliently handled foreign pressure, referencing past instances where the country successfully stood up against foreign interference and sanctions. “This time will be no different,” he asserted.

Regarding US-Pakistan relations, Asif confirmed that the relationship with the United States is on good terms, dismissing any concerns over Pakistan’s interests being jeopardized under the current US administration.

He also downplayed the significance of individual statements, particularly from those who are not part of the official US cabinet, and emphasized that such remarks would not affect Pakistan’s legal proceedings.

Khawaja Asif further criticized the hypocrisy of countries, especially European nations, that remained silent on the ongoing crisis in Gaza, where over 45,000 lives have been lost. “While the conscience of European nations remains dormant regarding Gaza, it awakens over the imprisonment of one individual in Pakistan,” he remarked.

Asif also accused the PTI founder of being an asset of Israeli interests and suggested that the Israeli lobby in the US holds significant sway over political narratives.