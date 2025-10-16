Rickshaw driver booked for playing Naseebo Lal’s song in Punjab

OKARA: Police have registered a case against a rickshaw driver for playing a song by Pakistan’s renowned singer Naseebo Lal, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police, the case was filed under the Punjab Sound System Act.

Okara police spokesperson stated that no one will be allowed to violate the law, asserting that strict action will be taken against all offenders.

A similar case was reported in Lahore last month, where police booked a man for playing Noor Jehan’s song loudly in his car.

Punjab Sound System Act

The “Punjab Sound System Act” refers to the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act, 2015, which was enacted to regulate and control the use of sound systems in Punjab, Pakistan, to prevent public nuisance and disorder.

The Act aims to protect public order, decency, and the environment by controlling the use of sound systems and penalizing misuse, which can include imprisonment and fines.

Purpose:

To regulate, control, and prohibit the use of sound systems for purposes such as preventing public nuisance, maintaining public order, and avoiding the incitement of terrorism or other offenses.

Authority:

The Act allows authorities to seize any sound system that is used or suspected of being used in the commission of an offense under the law.

Penalties:

Violators can face a punishment of imprisonment that may extend to six months, along with a fine of at least twenty-five thousand rupees and not exceeding one hundred thousand rupees.