Rickshaw, taxi entry banned in Karachi markets

Karachi traffic police have announced extensive restrictions on rickshaws and taxis in all markets ahead of Chand Raat, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Karachi Traffic Police have issued a detailed plan to manage traffic and ensure smooth flow during peak shopping hours. All major stores will see restricted entry for rickshaws and taxis, with additional police officers deployed to assist the public and maintain order.

Main Rashid Minhas Road will see a ban on taxis, rickshaws, and commercial vehicles, while Tariq Road from Allah Wali to Ittehad Signal in Bahadurabad will also be off-limits to rickshaws and taxis. Commercial vehicles will be allowed to use designated alternative routes.

Traffic from Drigh Road will be directed towards NIPA via the bridge, and North Karachi-bound commercial traffic will be rerouted using alternate paths, while rickshaws and taxis will be diverted via Sharah Noorjahan, the Karachi traffic police advisory said.

Access for rickshaws and taxis will also be restricted from Saddar Fawara Chowk to GPO and from Singer Chowk to Rehbil Nisa.

In areas prone to congestion, including Clifton Bridge, Teen Talwar, and Race Course, alternative routes have been designated to maintain traffic flow. Authorities have emphasised that these measures aim to facilitate the public and ensure safe and efficient traffic management during the festive evening.