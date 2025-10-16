Ricky Hatton death case inquest adjourned

The inquest into the death of former boxer Ricky Hatton has been adjourned, BBC reported on Thursday.

The former light-welterweight and welterweight champion was found dead at his home in Hyde on 14 September. He was 46.

It was revealed during the South Manchester Coroner Court’s proceedings that Hatton was found by his manager, Paul Speak.

Alison Catlow, of Greater Manchester Police, told the court that the former boxer was last seen by his family a couple of days before his death on September 12.

He was reportedly well.

The following day he did not attend an event as expected.

On 14 September Speak, who was in court to represent the family, attended Hatton’s home to pick him up for a flight to Dubai.

Hatton aka The Hitman was found unresponsive.

Senior coroner Alison Mutch said they are awaiting the final cause of death, but it was indicated as hanging.

No family were in attendance.

A full inquest has been scheduled for 20 March.