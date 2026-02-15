Ricky Ponting advises India on tackling Usman Tariq at T20 World Cup

COLOMBO: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has offered tactical advice to India’s batters on how to counter Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq ahead of the high-voltage Pakistan-India clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Usman Tariq has been making headlines in recent days for his unconventional bowling action, which has drawn significant attention in the build-up to the marquee encounter.

Indian players have undertaken specific preparations in the nets to face the spinner. The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video on Instagram showing Indian batters practising against bowling actions designed to replicate Tariq’s unique style. The footage shows bowlers walking up to the crease, pausing briefly, and delivering the ball with a low-arm action — closely mirroring Tariq’s approach.

Speaking to the ICC, Ponting explained how he would advise his batters if he were in charge. He suggested playing straight and avoiding cross-batted shots.

“I was disappointed with Cameron Green’s reaction when he got out against him, almost mimicking what he was doing and talking about his bowling action. You’ve seen it — you know what he does. There shouldn’t be any surprises,” Ponting said.

“You know he’s going to walk up, you know he’s going to pause, and you know he’s going to have that very low-arm action. It’s no good complaining about it. It’s there — you’ve got to find a way to combat it and play it well,” he added.

Ponting observed that batters who struggled against Tariq were often those attempting to play across the line.

“From what I’ve seen, the guys who have struggled most against him are the ones who have been getting hit across the line a little bit. He’s not a big turner of the ball.”

Ponting said he would encourage a positive and direct approach.

“If I were coaching these guys, I’d say stand on off stump, target the sightscreen, hit him with a straight bat, and hit him as hard as you can down the ground. If you can do that against him early on, all the pressure goes back onto him. So that’s certainly what I’d be saying,” he added.