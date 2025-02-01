Ponting picks his Champions Trophy 2025 finalists

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has predicted the two teams that will battle it out in the final of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

During an interview with the International Cricket Council, the former Australia captain maintained that India and Australia were the strongest contenders to play the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

“It’s hard to go past India and Australia again. Just think about the quality of players in both countries right now, and you look back in recent history when these big finals and big ICC events have come around and inevitably Australia and India are there somewhere,” Ricky Ponting added.

His statement came following the two teams’ clashes in the ICC World Test Championship final and the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 final, both of which Australia won.

Meanwhile, Rick Ponting also picked Pakistan as a strong contender for the ultimate game on the back of their performances in the last two ODI series against Australia and South Africa.

Read more: Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy 2025 announced

“The other team that is playing some really good cricket at the moment is Pakistan,” said Ponting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

“Their one-day cricket over the last little bit has been absolutely outstanding. We know they’re not always the most predictable team in those big tournaments, but they seem like they’ve sorted things out a little bit,” the former Australia captain added.

Pakistan are the defending champions in the upcoming edition after beating India in the final of the 2017 edition at the Oval under the captaincy of wicketkeeping batter Sarfaraz Ahmed.