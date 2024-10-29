Rishi Kapoor’s daughter recalls being trolled after his death

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the only daughter of veteran actors Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, revealed that their family was trolled after her father’s death.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ star Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recalled the difficult time that their family went through after the death of her father Rishi Kapoor four years ago.

The celebrity shared that the family was misunderstood and trolled for ‘looking happy’ while coping with the loss of a loved one.

“People used to say to us, ‘Oh, they look so happy, and they are going out, and they are doing this’,” she recalled. “But you have to come home and see what happens.”

“People say so and so are privileged, so and so have everything; not necessarily how do you know the insecurity the other person is facing?” she added, questioning the insensitivity of trolls.

However, Sahni went on to praise her mother for her strength during the testing times and the way that she managed through the situation.

It is to be noted here that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai, India, on April 30, due to a recurrence of leukaemia.

Riddhima is the firstborn of the late actor and his wife Neetu Kapoor. She is two years older than her brother, Bollywood A-lister Ranbir.

Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, along with two other Delhiites, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha, has joined the main cast of Netflix’s ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’, for the recently dropped season 3.