Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima to make her Bollywood debut

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Ranbir Kapoor and daughter of legendary actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, is all set to make her much-awaited Bollywood debut along side Kapil Sharma.

Known as a successful fashion entrepreneur, Riddhima Kapoor is now stepping into the world of cinema with a situational comedy film that also stars Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor.

The untitled project will be directed by Ashish R Mohan, best known for Khiladi 786, and will begin shooting in Chandigarh later this month.

According to sources, Riddhima Kapoor is excited to take this new step in her career. While she has always maintained a low profile in the entertainment industry, this film marks her first major on-screen appearance.

Insiders reveal that Riddhima’s character will have a strong presence in the story, which revolves around family chaos and comedy.

Neetu Kapoor, her mother, will also play a significant role in the film, making this mother-daughter collaboration a highlight. Kapil Sharma, known for his impeccable comic timing, adds further appeal to the project.

The film is being developed as a full-fledged situational comedy, and the makers have brought together a credible ensemble cast. Although the title is yet to be announced, the buzz around Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s debut is already making waves in Bollywood.

With this film, Riddhima Kapoor continues the Kapoor legacy in Indian cinema, following the path of her parents and brother.

Fans are eager to see her on-screen presence and how she shines in her very first film role. An official announcement from the makers is expected soon.

