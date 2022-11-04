Ridhi Dogra to star in Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’: report

India television actor Ridhi Dogra will share the screen with prolific Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in upcoming film “Tiger 3”, according to source.

India news agency Bollywood Life, citing source close to the production unit, reported that the serial “Asur” star will play a pivotal role in “Tiger 3“.

“The casting of ‘Tiger 3’ is very strong. Apart from Salman – Katrina reuniting & Emraan joining the gang, ‘Tiger 3‘ will also see well renowned actress, Ridhi Dogra join the cast,” the source said. “She’s done some great work on television as well as OTT in the past, the latest one being ‘Asur’. While details of her character are under strict wraps, it is confirmed that she will be seen playing a pivotal role in the Salman Khan starrer.

“The shoot has been wrapped and the team is now gearing up for the big release next year.”

Earlier, the celebrity had announced that “Tiger 3” will release on Diwali 2023 by sharing a picture.

Tiger has a new date… Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf pic.twitter.com/74cyIoopt2 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 15, 2022

The first two instalments of the franchise got positive reviews and fans are expecting the same for the third film too.

Moreover, there is good news for Shah Rukh Khan fans as he will make a cameo appearance in his “Pathaan” avatar. Emraan Hashmi’s entry into the franchise as a negative character is much anticipated as well.

The upcoming film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and written by Jaideep Sahni, Shridhar Raghavan, Neelesh Misra and Aditya Chopra.

The latter has produced the film with Maxim Ajjawi, Navmeet Singh, Sudhanshu Kumar and Birsin Colakoglu.

