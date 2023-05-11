Name of Rihanna, A$AP Rocky’s son revealed a year after birth

The name of the first-born son of Barbadian popstar Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky has been revealed, days before his first birthday.

As per the exclusive reports from a foreign-based tabloid, the musician duo has named their baby boy RZA Athelston Mayers. Reportedly, the toddler is named after rapper-producer RZA, the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

The name was first hinted at by the ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker when she sported a Wu-Tang Clan clothing piece on their first family outing last month.

Reports also suggest that the baby has been given the middle name of his father.