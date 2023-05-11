Name of Rihanna, A$AP Rocky’s son revealed a year after birth

The name of the first-born son of Barbadian popstar Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky has been revealed, days before his first birthday.
As per the exclusive reports from a foreign-based tabloid, the musician duo has named their baby boy RZA Athelston Mayers. Reportedly, the toddler is named after rapper-producer RZA, the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.
The name was first hinted at by the ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker when she sported a Wu-Tang Clan clothing piece on their first family outing last month.
Reports also suggest that the baby has been given the middle name of his father.
It is pertinent to mention that Rihanna, 35, and her beau A$AP Rocky, 34, became parents to a baby boy on May 13, last year. She first revealed the face of her baby to the world via a TikTok video earlier this year.
