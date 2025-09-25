Its a girl! Rihanna, A$AP Rocky welcome their third child

Barbadian pop star Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky are finally girl-parents as the couple welcomed their third child together.

Congratulations are in order for Grammy-winning musician and beauty mogul Rihanna, 37, and her longtime partner Rakim Athelston Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, 36, who have become proud parents for the third time, and it’s finally a girl.

Introducing her newborn to the world in an Instagram post on Thursday, the ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker shared a picture with her baby girl, dressed in a pink onesie, and another one of her tie-up gloves, and captioned the post with the name and birth date of her third child, i.e. Rocki Irish Mayers, born on September 13.

Millions of her fans and followers celebrated the birth of mini Rihanna, with heartfelt wishes under her post.

Notably, the announcement post came days after Rihanna’s beau, whom she started dating sometime in 2020, after years of friendship, expressed his eager wish to become a girl dad this time.

Father of two sons with the Fenty founder, RZA Athelston Mayers, 3, and Riot Rose Mayers, 2, said in a recent interview, “We’re praying for a girl. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”