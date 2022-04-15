Have Rihanna and A$AP Rocky split? Reports

As per the reports, Pop singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have split following the cheating allegations on the latter.

A series of controversy-stirring tweets shared by an international fashion influencer Louis Pisano suggests that the singer and beauty mogul Rihanna has headed for a split with beau A$AP Rocky after being cheated by the latter with a footwear designer Amina Muaddi.

“Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi,” read the tweet by Louis on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were friends for many years before they began dating. The rapper told GQ magazine in May 2021 that she was “the love of my life” and that he “absolutely” wanted to be a father.

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad”, he said, “I would have a very fly child.”

Popstar announced to be expecting her first child with the beau earlier this year, with a shoot by photographer Miles Diggs. He posted an image on his Instagram account with the caption “SHE IS!”.

