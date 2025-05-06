web analytics
36.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Rihanna announces third pregnancy at Met Gala

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Rihanna loves to make an entrance at the Met Gala, and she certainly did it again Monday – this time, announcing to the world that she is pregnant with her third child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

News of the 37-year-old singer and beauty mogul’s new baby bump came before her arrival at the A-list fundraising gala.

In a portrait put on Instagram by photographer Miles Diggs, she embraced the Black dandy theme of the gala in a fitted grey Miu Miu blouse and skirt – the baby bump clearly visible – matching knee-high boots, a fur stole and a black cloche hat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miles Diggs (@diggzy)

Then her long-time partner A$AP Rocky, a co-chair of the event, confirmed the news to reporters who offered congratulations on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” the rapper said. “I’m glad everybody’s happy for us because we’re definitely happy.”

Finally, after all of the other guests had arrived, Rihanna hit the red carpet in a deconstructed black ensemble with a cropped jacket, polka dot accessories and a wide-brimmed hat. She cradled the baby bump and smiled for the cameras.

Stars shine at Met Gala, showcasing Black dandyism

Rihanna made a similarly high-profile pregnancy reveal in 2023 while performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. She attended the Met Gala later that year before giving birth.

She and A$AP Rocky are parents to sons RZA, born in May 2022, and Riot, born in August 2023.

Showing off a baby bump at the Met Gala is a thing: retired tennis superstar Serena Williams did it in 2023, and model Karlie Kloss cradled her bump in both 2023 and again this year.

Also Read: Stars shine at Met Gala, showcasing Black dandyism

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.