Rihanna, A$AP Rocky welcome a baby boy

Popstar and beauty mogul Rihanna welcomed her first child, a baby boy with boyfriend-rapper A$AP Rocky.

As per the reports, Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, became proud parents to a baby boy last week, on May 13 in Los Angeles.

The child is first for both the musicians.

Quoting a source close to the ‘Fenty’ mogul, a foreign news agency reported that the couple is at home in LA with the baby, and the new mom Rihanna is doing well. “They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom,” remarked the insider.

The pop sensation had announced her pregnancy earlier this year, when Rihanna and Rocky were spotted on the streets of New York City, with the former proudly flaunting her visible baby bump.

It is pertinent to mention that the nine-time Grammy winner and hip-hop star had been friends for many years before they began dating. The rapper in an interview last year termed Rihanna as his ‘love of life’ and noted that he is ‘absolutely’ willing to embrace fatherhood.

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad”, he said. “I would have a very fly child. Very.”

