Rihanna slammed over Johnny Depp’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show’ cameo

Singer Rihanna came under fire after prolific actor Johnny Depp made a cameo in her “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4“.

Johnny Depp, who played the role of wizard Gellert Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald“, attended the fashion show on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor donned a forest green ‘Sheer X Smoking Jacket’ and ‘Sheer X Sleep Pant’ with a matching low-neck tank top from his brand “Savage”.

He wore several chains around his neck while his hair was in a ponytail.

He walked in the forest in a minute-long appearance as dancers danced behind him to Outkast’s song “So Fresh, So Clean“.

Johnny Depp’s appearance sparked controversy amid his win in the defamation case against his former actor wife Amber Heard.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity was already under criticism when the news of his appearance in the “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” was making rounds.

It is pertinent to mention that a Virginia jury had ruled that actor Amber Heard defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp in a widely watched six-week trial that featured explicit and graphic evidence and testimony detailing the former Hollywood couple’s soured relationship.

