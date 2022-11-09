Rihanna slammed over Johnny Depp’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show’ cameo

Singer Rihanna came under fire after prolific actor Johnny Depp made a cameo in her “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4“.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Johnny Depp, who played the role of wizard Gellert Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald“, attended the fashion show on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor donned a forest green ‘Sheer X Smoking Jacket’ and ‘Sheer X Sleep Pant’ with a matching low-neck tank top from his brand “Savage”.

He wore several chains around his neck while his hair was in a ponytail.

Related – Johnny Depp to return to ‘Pirates‘ franchise for 6th film?

He walked in the forest in a minute-long appearance as dancers danced behind him to Outkast’s song “So Fresh, So Clean“.

Johnny Depp’s appearance sparked controversy amid his win in the defamation case against his former actor wife Amber Heard.

“Amber Heard ruined Johnny Depp’s life!” No, Johnny Depp destroyed Amber Heard’s life and career, made her a global target, and forced her to relive her trauma in multiple courts, only for him to be rewarded by a society intent on maintaining the patriarchal status quo https://t.co/RlflXFVtm5 — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) November 3, 2022

Please do something about the Johnny Depp stans who harass, send disgusting death and [email protected] threats and who treated Amber worse than serial killers and [email protected] Kindly appreciated — Adrianna (@forbiddenmuum) November 9, 2022

Now RiRi…

What is Johnny Depp doing in the show? The girls want answers. — tk (@ayitsteekay) November 9, 2022

Now how does Johnny Depp align with that brand? 🥴🥴 — , (@Khanyitivity_) November 9, 2022

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show has devolved into the Johnny Depp Show, thanks to the disgraced actor’s unfortunate appearance in the lingerie extravaganza https://t.co/L7OcgxOVX8 — highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) November 9, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity was already under criticism when the news of his appearance in the “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” was making rounds.

It is pertinent to mention that a Virginia jury had ruled that actor Amber Heard defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp in a widely watched six-week trial that featured explicit and graphic evidence and testimony detailing the former Hollywood couple’s soured relationship.

Comments