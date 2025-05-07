Rilee Rossouw joins Usman Khan, Kamran Akmal in PSL record list

Quetta Gladiators batter Rilee Rossouw smashed a fiery in his side’s PSL 10 game against Islamabad United to etch his name into the record books.

The left-handed batter scored 104 off 46 balls as the Gladiators posted the highest-ever team total in PSL history.

The ton against the United in the 26th match of the ongoing PSL was his third in the tournament’s history as he joined an elite group of players with the most centuries.

The former Quetta Gladiators captain is the third batter to score three centuries in the PSL, joining Multan Sultans’ Usman Khan and former Peshawar Zalmi wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal.

Most Centuries in PSL History:

Usman Khan (Multan Sultans) – 3 centuries

Kamran Akmal (Peshawar Zalmi) – 3 centuries

Rilee Rossouw (Quetta Gladiators) – 3 centuries

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators defeated Islamabad United by 109 runs after posting a record total in their PSL 10 game earlier today.

Read more: Gladiators beat United by 109 runs after Rossouw, Nawaz tons

Both Hasan Nawaz and Rilee Rossouw smashed tons as the Gladiators posted 263/3 in 20 overs on the scoreboard.

Chasing 264, the defending champions were bowled out for 154 in 19.3 overs despite Imad Wasim’s 56 off 41 balls.

It is worth noting here that Quetta Gladiators have officially qualified for the PSL 10 playoffs, with 13 points in nine matches and a net run rate of 1.530.

Their last league-stage match is slated to be played on Sunday against bottom-placed Sultans.