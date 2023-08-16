Rimha Ahmed becomes talk of town with latest post

Actress and model Rimha Ahmed, who has worked in hit dramas over the years, captivated social media with her latest selfie.

The actress, who has won hearts with her on and off-screen ventures, shared the picture on Instagram. She took the picture in a car.

As mentioned before, the prolific star’s post broke the internet. More than 13,000 Instagrammers liked the click, whereas countless users spoke highly of her looks with their comments.

Rimha Ahmed is one of the most popular Pakistan celebrities on the visual-sharing platforms. She treats fans with glimpses of her personal and professional lives.

The pictures of her in a pink kurta shalwar went viral. Moreover, she captivated netizens in clicks of her in Western attire.

On the acting front, Rimha Ahmed enthralled the audience with her performance in ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara.’ She essayed Natasha, the spoiled daughter of Safdar (Babar Ali) and sister of Faizan (Syed Arez Ahmed).

She shared the screen with A-listers Nadia Khan, Salma Hassan, Sajeer Uddin, Laiba Khan, Shaista Jabeen and Tania Hussain.