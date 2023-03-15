Rimha Ahmed’s makeup tips has netizens interested

Actress Rimha Ahmed has proved her mettle in the industry in the showbiz industry. She has done photoshoots for designer clothes and is the face of many makeup products.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Rimha Ahmed appeared in the ARY Digital morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan‘, where the celebrity showed an easy way to do makeup.

The actress said she uses sunblock when makeup is not required. The actor added that she applies base when needed to apply foundation on the set.

Moreover, the actor revealed she applies concealer to hide dark spots under the eyes.

The actor further said she hides her makeup via deophin.

It is pertinent to mention that Rimha Ahmed, who has millions of social media followers, takes to the picture and video-sharing application to share her elegant pictures in eastern and western wear.

She stole hearts with pictures of her in a black outfit. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in the clicks of her in a silver kurta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rimha Ahmed (@rimhahmed)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rimha Ahmed (@rimhahmed)

The actor also shares words of wisdom for her fans through the portal also. In a previous post, the celebrity wrote that people can turn their life around by voluntarily facing tough situations.

“If you seriously want to change, you have to go through uncomfortable situations,” the caption read. “Stop trying to avoid the process. It’s the only way to grow.”

Related – Rimha Ahmed’s latest post goes viral

On the acting front, Rimha Ahmed played Natasha in the drama ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘. She is the spoiled daughter of Safdar (Babar Ali) and the sister of Faizan (Syed Arez Ahmed).

Safdar wanted to get her married to Razi (Inayat Khan), who had refused to marry female protagonist Hadia (Fatima Effendi Kanwar) due to misunderstandings between them.

He disinherited her of all his property after she married Sherry (Asad Butt) – who fooled her by posing as a rich man – against his will.

Natasha saw the light and became willing to get married to Razi again. However, it was not a fairytale ending for the couple as she dies in a car accident.

Comments