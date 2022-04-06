Rimi Sen cheated of millions, files case

Bollywood actor Rimi Sen has filed a case against a Mumbai-based businessman on accusations of being duped of millions of rupees.

An India-based news agency reported that the Phir Hera Pheri star blamed Raunak Jatin Vyas for being cheated INR4.14 crores in the name of investment.

She told the law enforcement agencies that her first interaction with the man, who posed as a businessman, happened at a fitness centre three years ago. She claimed of been approached to invest money in a venture by saying it would yield handsome dividends.

She soon realized that he had not launched any such project.

Vyas has been booked under IPC sections 420 and 409. The search is on to nab the accused.

The actor has worked on hit projects in different languages such as Hindi, Bengali and Telegu. Her hit films include are Dhoom, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri, Kyun Ki, Golmaal, Baghban, Hungama and others.

She also participated in the reality show Big Boss back in 2015.

