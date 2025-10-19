Major Blow to Terrorists: Ringleader Tariq Kachi Killed in Bannu Operation

RAWALPINDI: A ringleader of terrorists, Tariq Kachi, was killed in a successful security forces action carried out on a tip-off in Bannu, ARY News reported.

Another terrorist, Hakeem alias Tiger, was also killed along with Tariq Kachi in the security forces’ successful action carried out at the Mughal Kot sector in Bannu.

Indian-origin arms were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The group led by Tariq Kachi had been involved in terrorist activities and extortion for two years.

The killed terrorist was a facilitator in terrorist activities within Pakistan from Afghanistan.

Before this, the security forces killed four terrorists after foiling a suicide attack.

The security sources apprised that the terrorists carried out the failed suicide attack at the Khadi check post in Mir Ali on October 17, where three women and two children were killed in the cowardly attack of the group.

Sources said that the terrorist Gul Bahadur group had taken responsibility for the attack, while its leader, Gul Bahadur, is hiding in Afghanistan with the complete backing of the Afghan Taliban.

The terrorists, after failure, are targeting innocent citizens; however, the security forces are fully determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country.