Ring Road project scandal: Ex-commissioner, others found innocent: sources

RAWALPINDI: Former commissioner Rawalpindi, Captain (retired) Muhammad Mahmood and other 13 officers have been declared innocent in the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam, ARY News reported, quoting sources within the anti-corruption department.

The inquiry into the Ring Road scam was kicked off on the directions of former prime minister Imran Khan. Sources privy to the development said former commissioner, land requisition collect Waseem Tabish along with 13 people have been declared innocent.

In the month of May, the anti-corruption department completed inquiry into the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam.

The anti-corruption official said that they examined 21,000 documents to conclude their investigations and it emerged that the total cost of the project was raised to Rs60 billion after a change in the alignment of the Ring Road project.

Read more: Zulfi Bukhari resigns as PM’s aide after corruption inquiry divulges his name

The team has submitted a list of 30 witnesses in the case. The accused are held responsible for causing a loss of Rs2.60 billion to the national exchequer in the Ring Road case.

According to the ACE’s inquiry report, large-scale irregularities have been found in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project. Due to the alleged irregularities and changes in the original design, the cost of the project increased from Rs2 billion to 60 billion, read the report.

Comments