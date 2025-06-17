XRP to PKR: Conversion Rate; June 17, 2025

Cryptocurrency, often known as crypto, is a type of digital or virtual currency that uses cryptographic methods to secure transactions. Popular cryptocurrencies like Ripple (XRP) operate on decentralized networks without control from any central bank or regulatory body. These networks record transactions and manage the creation of new units.

As of June 17, 2025, the crypto market witnessed significant price changes across various digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP). The following update highlights recent trends and current market prices in both US dollars (USD) and Pakistani rupees (PKR).

Ripple (XRP) Price in PKR

The current value of 1 XRP is PKR 625.23, reflecting a decrease in its exchange rate. To purchase 5 XRP, it would cost approximately PKR 3,126.13. Conversely, PKR 1.00 would convert to 0.0016 XRP, and PKR 50.00 would convert to 0.0800 XRP — excluding any platform or gas fees.

Over the past 7 days, the exchange rate has dropped by 4.8%. In the last 24 hours, it changed by 1.99%, with a high of PKR 662.12 and a low of PKR 620.09 during that period.

Last month, 1 XRP was valued at PKR 654.57, meaning the current rate marks a 5.19% decrease. Compared to a year ago, XRP has risen by PKR 136.68, showing an overall 349.28% increase in value.

Note: The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as trading or financial advice. It is advisable to confirm prices with your broker before making any transactions or investments. The exchange rate mentioned should not be considered investment advice, and no recommendations are made regarding the purchase, sale, or retention of any securities or financial products.

What is Ripple (XRP)?

Unlike many cryptocurrencies that operate on decentralized networks without a central authority, XRP is governed by Ripple, a company positioning itself as a contemporary alternative to the SWIFT banking system.

This platform is actively utilised by banks and other financial institutions. XRP serves as the primary currency within the Ripple network and is integrated into Ripple’s open-source framework, which is adopted by various financial organisations. Rather than competing with other cryptocurrencies, Ripple aims to enhance the traditional SWIFT infrastructure.

Furthermore, XRP tokens are not generated through mining; the total supply is limited to 100 billion XRP, with only a portion circulating in the market at any given time.