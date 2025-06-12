XRP to PKR: Conversion Rate; June 12, 2025

Cryptocurrency, often just called crypto, like Ripple (XRP), is a digital or virtual money that relies on cryptography to secure transactions. This article shares the latest price in Pakistani rupees (PKR).

Unlike regular money, cryptocurrencies don’t have a central bank or authority controlling them. They work on a decentralised network that tracks transactions and creates new units.

On June 12, 2025, the values of different cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP), saw significant ups and downs in the crypto market.

This update provides a quick overview of the latest developments and trends in the crypto world, focusing on the most recent prices in US dollars (USD) and Pakistani rupees (PKR).

Ripple (XRP) Price in PKR

As of 2:10 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on June 12, 2025, one Ripple (XRP) is valued at PKR 636.78 on the open exchange market. This rate reflects a change from the previous day’s closing rate of PKR 647.71 on June 11, 2025.

On June 12, 2025, at 2:10 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), Ripple’s price in US dollars (USD) stands at $2.22 on the open market, compared to its closing rate of $2.20 on June 11, 2025.

Note: This data is provided for informational purposes only and is not meant for trading or financial guidance. Always verify prices with your broker before engaging in any transactions or investments. The exchange rate should not be taken as investment advice, and no recommendation is made to buy, sell, or hold any securities or financial products.

What is Ripple (XRP)?

Unlike most cryptocurrencies that run on decentralized networks without a central authority, XRP is managed by Ripple, a company positioning itself as a modern replacement for the SWIFT banking system.

This platform is actively utilized by banks and other financial institutions.

XRP serves as the primary currency of the Ripple network and is integrated into Ripple’s open-source system, which is adopted by various financial organizations.

Rather than rivalling other cryptocurrencies, Ripple seeks to improve the traditional SWIFT infrastructure.

Additionally, XRP tokens are not created through mining. The total supply is capped at 100 billion XRP, with only a fraction circulating in the market at any given time.