XRP to PKR: Conversion Rate; June 18, 2025

Cryptocurrency, often known as crypto, is a type of digital or virtual currency that uses cryptographic methods to secure transactions. Popular cryptocurrencies like Ripple (XRP) operate on decentralized networks without control from any central bank or regulatory body. These networks record transactions and manage the creation of new units.

As of June 18, 2025, the crypto market witnessed significant price changes across various digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP). The following update highlights recent trends and current market prices in both US dollars (USD) and Pakistani rupees (PKR).

Ripple (XRP) Price in PKR

XRP has been dropping in value this week. Right now, 1 XRP is worth PKR 604.56.

There are about 58.88 billion XRP coins in circulation, which makes the total market value of XRP around PKR 35.6 trillion.

In the past 24 hours, the amount of XRP being traded has gone down by PKR 327.33 billion, which is a 36.09 percent drop. Even with the drop, about PKR 906.88 billion worth of XRP was still traded in a single day.

If you want to buy 5 XRP, it will cost you PKR 3,022.81. On the other hand, if you have PKR 1, you can get about 0.0017 XRP, and PKR 50 would get you around 0.0827 XRP. This doesn’t include any extra charges like fees.

In the past 7 days, XRP’s value has dropped by 7.58 percent. In just the last 24 hours, it went down by 3.61 percent. The highest price in the last day was PKR 630.53, and the lowest was PKR 602.23.

A month ago, 1 XRP was worth PKR 678.22, so it’s now down by 11.43 percent. Compared to a year ago, XRP has gone up by PKR 137.38, which is a 332.74 percent increase in value.

Note: The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as trading or financial advice. It is advisable to confirm prices with your broker before making any transactions or investments. The exchange rate mentioned should not be considered investment advice, and no recommendations are made regarding the purchase, sale, or retention of any securities or financial products.

What is Ripple (XRP)?

Unlike many cryptocurrencies that operate on decentralized networks without a central authority, XRP is governed by Ripple, a company positioning itself as a contemporary alternative to the SWIFT banking system.

This platform is actively utilised by banks and other financial institutions. XRP serves as the primary currency within the Ripple network and is integrated into Ripple’s open-source framework, which is adopted by various financial organisations. Rather than competing with other cryptocurrencies, Ripple aims to enhance the traditional SWIFT infrastructure.

Furthermore, XRP tokens are not generated through mining; the total supply is limited to 100 billion XRP, with only a portion circulating in the market at any given time.