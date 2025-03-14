XRP to PKR: Conversion rate; March 14, 2025

Cryptocurrency, in general, known as crypto such as Ripple (XRP) is a form of currency that exists in digital or virtual form and uses cryptography to secure transactions. This article presents the latest price in Pakistani rupees (PKR).



Unlike traditional currencies, cryptocurrencies do not have a central issuing or regulating authority. Instead, they operate on a distributed system that records transactions and generates new units.

On March 14, 2025, the exchange rates of various digital currencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP), within the cryptocurrency market fluctuated noticeably. This update offers concise details on the latest advancements and trends in the cryptocurrency sector, emphasising the most current prices in US dollars (USD) and Pakistani rupees (PKR).

Ripple (XRP) Price in PKR

At 02:15 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on March 13, 2025, one Ripple is worth PKR 647.23 on the open exchange market. The Ripple rate has been computed and contrasted with the closing rate of 634.48 on March 13, 2025.

On March 13, 2025, at 02:15 PM PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), Ripple’s value in US dollars (USD) is $2.31 on the open exchange market. The Ripple rate has been computed and contrasted with the closing rate of $2.27 on March 13, 2025.

This information is not intended for trading or financial advice. Please confirm pricing with your broker before making transactions or investments. The exchange rate should not be considered investment advice, and buying, selling, or holding any securities or financial products is not recommended.

Ripple (XRP): What is it?

In contrast to most cryptocurrencies, which operate in a devolved manner and aren’t controlled by a single organization, XRP is overseen by Ripple, a company that presents itself as a modern alternative to the SWIFT system. This platform is actively used by banks and various financial institutions.

XRP, the native currency of the Ripple network, is already being adopted by financial entities through Ripple’s open-source framework and network. Instead of competing directly with other cryptocurrencies, Ripple aims to enhance the existing SWIFT system.

Additionally, the generation of new XRP tokens does not involve a mining process. There is total supply of 100 billion XRP tokens, but only a portion of these are currently available in the market.