Rise in dengue fever cases continues in Karachi

KARACHI: The rise in dengue fever cases continued in Karachi as another 314 infections of mosquito-borne disease were reported during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to Sindh Health Department, as many as 314 cases of dengue fever were reported in Karachi during the past 24 hours, taking the monthly tally to 1,429. The number of dengue cases across Sindh has increased to 9,909 this month.

The Health department revealed that almost 253 dengue cases were reported in Hyderabad, 14 cases in Mirpurkhas, three in Shaheed Benazirabad, and two in Larkana Division.

A day earlier, as many as 355 cases of dengue virus were reported in Karachi during the past 24 hours as the city remains in grip of mosquito-borne disease.

On September 30, the local administration launched an Islamabad-like anti-dengue campaign as the cases of dengue virus were spreading rapidly across Karachi.

According to details, medical teams from Islamabad and Lahore started giving training to doctors and other staff of the provincial health department. The anti-dengue campaign was first launched in District East – the most affected by the virus.

District Health Officer (DHO) East Dr Naeem Sikandar has informed that anti-dengue spraying was conducted in the houses of patients and 20 surrounding residential facilities to eliminate the virus.

Dr Naeem Sikandar further said that the administration was mapping the areas from where the cases are being reported.

“So far, over 1800 cases of dengue have been reported in the district east,” the DHO said, adding that almost ten patients have succumbed to the virus.

Comments