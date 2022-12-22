‘Kantara’ Box Office: Rishab Shetty film to end theatrical run past INR400 crore

Rishab Shetty’s Box Office juggernaut, ‘Kantara’ continues to rake in some more money in ticket sales during the final few days in cinemas.

With several Box Office feats under its name, and a record INR400 crore collection against the meagre budget of INR16 crore, South Indian actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty’s all-time blockbuster ‘Kantara’ has begun its final few days in the worldwide cinemas.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In the year proving to be a nightmare for Bollywood films, the action thriller flick has already enjoyed a glorious 82 days in the theatres across the globe, however, with new releases from both Bollywood and Hollywood industries, ‘Kantara’ has slowed down on the ticket windows, and is starting to go out of several screens, given the film is also available to watch on OTT platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kantara (@kantarafilm)

Nonetheless, the film grossed INR366.98 crores total in lifetime ticket sales across the Indian cinemas, whereas, an additional INR44.10 crores were added from overseas business by the end of day 82.

This makes the Box Office collection of ‘Kantara’ stand at INR 411.08 crores in 11 weeks, an unprecedented figure for a project made on a budget of INR16 crore.

About ‘Kantara’, Rishab Shetty directed action-thriller stars himself in the lead role of Kaadubettu Shiva. The ensemble cast also features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Pramod Shetty and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles.

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ overtakes Yash’s ‘K.G.F’

The title has been produced under the banner of ‘Hombale Films’ by Vijay Kiragandur (of K.G.F fame).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kantara (@kantarafilm)

Originally released in the Kannada language on September 30 this year, the film was later dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu, following the massive success.

Comments