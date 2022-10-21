Kantara: Twitter demands Rishab Shetty film to be India’s official Oscars entry

After S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’, Twitter is now demanding Rishab Shetty’s Pan-Indian title ‘Kantara’ to be the next Indian entry for the Oscars.

After the unprecedented success of ‘RRR’ made its reach the Oscars to compete with Hollywood movies, Indian Twitterati wants yet another South Indian flick, which managed to smash the records of several critical and commercial hits, to get the same recognition.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A number of social users took to the micro-blogging site and lauded the performance of the cast and the impressive storyline, all brilliantly brought together by the mastermind Rishab Shetty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kantara (@kantarafilm)

Moreover, film enthusiasts including A-list celebrities started a ‘Kantara For Oscars’ trend on Twitter, and with multiple favourable posts under the hashtag, they want it to compete for Academy Awards nominations next year.

Have a look at what netizens are writing about ‘Kantara’.

Kantara .. Mind blowing !! A must watch .. Rishab Shetty , you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations hombale films .. keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) October 14, 2022

Finally watched #Kantara and got to know why its fever is gripping the audience all over India and the world. The film is a treat to your eyes and you won’t get over the scenes easily after watching it in a cinema hall. A must-watch. Kudos to @shetty_rishab and the team! ✨🌸 pic.twitter.com/hmTd3PeLoJ — Shivam Bhatt 🇮🇳 (@_ShivamBhatt) October 19, 2022

As a girl from coastal Karnataka, the essence of this film #Kantara has been my whole life. Thank you #RishabShetty for showing the world the rich heritage and people of our land and communities 🕉 pic.twitter.com/rjDRdFZDCL — Rashmi Samant (@RashmiDVS) October 19, 2022

#Kantara is one of the best film of 2022 , Kannada film industry is going to rule 🔥🔥#KantaraForOscars#Kantara #KantaraTheLegend pic.twitter.com/AB8Je5BSiS — Priyam Sharma (@PriyamSharmaaa) October 19, 2022

#KantaraForOscars

This is a brilliant scene from #kantara where the Diety screams in the ear of the hero and takes possession of him. That’s what needs to happen to us Hindus. When we take the Roudra Avatar of our dieties,no terrorist,evangelist or Marxist will dare touch us. pic.twitter.com/dr1NWI089V — Aditya Nayak (@adityavnayak) October 19, 2022

About ‘Kantara’, Rishab Shetty directed action-thriller stars himself in the lead role of Kaadubettu Shiva. The ensemble cast also features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Pramod Shetty and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles.

Also read: Kantara records massive 465% profit at Box Office

The title has been produced under the banner of ‘Hombale Films’ of Vijay Kiragandur (of the K.G.F franchise).

#Kantara *#Hindi version* refuses to slow down… Look at the trending on Day 4, 5, 6… Day 6 HIGHER than Day 1, 4, 5… If this is not fantastic, what is?… Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.75 cr, Sun 3.50 cr, Mon 1.75 cr, Tue 1.88 cr, Wed 1.95 cr. Total: ₹ 13.10 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. pic.twitter.com/lTQ73J5Kor — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 20, 2022

The film originally had its theatrical release in the Kannada language on September 30. However, after the massive success of ‘Kantara’, makers announced to re-release the movie in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu dubbed versions, which hit theatres over the past weekend.

Comments