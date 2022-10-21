Friday, October 21, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Kantara: Twitter demands Rishab Shetty film to be India’s official Oscars entry

test

After S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’, Twitter is now demanding Rishab Shetty’s Pan-Indian title ‘Kantara’ to be the next Indian entry for the Oscars.

After the unprecedented success of ‘RRR’ made its reach the Oscars to compete with Hollywood movies, Indian Twitterati wants yet another South Indian flick, which managed to smash the records of several critical and commercial hits, to get the same recognition.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A number of social users took to the micro-blogging site and lauded the performance of the cast and the impressive storyline, all brilliantly brought together by the mastermind Rishab Shetty.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kantara (@kantarafilm)

Moreover, film enthusiasts including A-list celebrities started a ‘Kantara For Oscars’ trend on Twitter, and with multiple favourable posts under the hashtag, they want it to compete for Academy Awards nominations next year.

Have a look at what netizens are writing about ‘Kantara’.

About ‘Kantara’, Rishab Shetty directed action-thriller stars himself in the lead role of Kaadubettu Shiva. The ensemble cast also features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Pramod Shetty and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles.

Also read: Kantara records massive 465% profit at Box Office

The title has been produced under the banner of ‘Hombale Films’ of Vijay Kiragandur (of the K.G.F franchise).

The film originally had its theatrical release in the Kannada language on September 30. However, after the massive success of ‘Kantara’, makers announced to re-release the movie in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu dubbed versions, which hit theatres over the past weekend.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.