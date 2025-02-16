VIDEO: Rishabh Pant faces injury scare with hit to knee ahead of CT 2025

India faced an injury scare as wicketkeeping batter Rishabh Pant took a hit to the knee during their practice session ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Team India hit the nets soon after arriving in Dubai on Sunday for their games after the BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan.

However, the first practice session resulted in a major injury scare as Rishabh Pant was hit on his knee, leaving him in excruciating pain.

According to Indian media outlets, Pant was standing near the net where all-rounder Hardik Pandya was doing batting practice to get accustomed to the conditions before the start of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The wicketkeeping batter went down soon after a hit from Pandya struck him on the knee.

The viral video of the incident showed Pant lying on the ground as he was attended by the team’s physio.

Reports said that Rishabh Pant was hit on the same knee which received significant damage during his car crash in December 2022.

Following the hit, the India wicketkeeping batter limped his way back to the changing room.

According to reports, Rishabh Pant returned to the nets after a brief period, however, he looked uncomfortable throughout the practice session.

Pertinent to note here that India will kick off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign by taking on Bangladesh on February 20.

The side will face archrivals Pakistan on February 23 while their last fixture will be against New Zealand on March 2.

India squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy.