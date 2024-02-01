Rishabh Pant speaks up on ‘worst fear’ after accident

India cricketer Rishabh Pant said he was most frightened by the possibility of losing his legs after his horrific accident in 2022.

The batter suffered multiple injuries when his Mercedes SUV crashed into the median before dawn when travelling alone from New Delhi to his hometown Roorkee. His car immediately caught fire and was rescued by a bus driver and conductor on the highway.

The wicketkeeper-batter was transported to a hospital and underwent successful repair surgeries.

The batter is undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He is expected to play this year’s Indian Premier League.

Rishabh Pant talked about his life-threatening accident with the India sports channel Star Sports. He said his legs could have been amputated if there was nerve damage.

He said he could’ve lost his leg, and this prospect scared him the most.

“If there was any nerve damage, there was a possibility of amputation,” Rishabh Pant was quoted saying by cricket website ESPNCricinfo in its report. “That is when I felt scared.”

The batter said he was aware of the injuries at the time of the accident and was lucky that it wasn’t more serious.

Speaking about his recovery, he said focusing on it while being cut off from the world makes it a quick process especially when it is so serious.

“For recovery, you have to do the same thing every day. It’s boring, it’s irritating, it’s frustrating, but you have to do it,” he added.

