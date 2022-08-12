Rishabh Pant-Urvashi Rautela saga: Cricketer says ‘Picha Choro’

Rishabh Pant – player of the Indian cricket team – shared a cryptic note on his Instagram handle following the claims from Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela.

It so happened when the Indian model turned actor, Urvashi Rautela, in a recent interview, without mentioning the name of a person claimed that someone with the initials RP waited at a hotel lobby for over 10 hours to meet her.

During a recent conversation with an entertainment portal, Rautela who has had a brief history of allegedly dating Pant (when the two were clicked together in Mumbai) recounted an incident which occurred when she was shooting in Delhi.

“Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet,” she told the interviewer. “10hours passed and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them.”

She added, “I told him ‘we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai.’ We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all.”

When questioned to elaborate RP, Rautela refused to ‘take the name’, but netizens are somehow convinced that the ‘Pagalpanti’ actor was talking about the wicketkeeper of the Indian cricket team, thanks to their history.

After the interview went up on the portal, Rishabh Pant took to his Instagram stories to take a supposed jibe at the actor, however, only to delete it minutes later. “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name,” read the cryptic note by him. The cricketer further added hashtags “Mera Picha Chhoro Behen (leave me alone sister)” and “Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai, (there’s a limit to the lies too).”

For those unversed, this isn’t the first episode in the Rishabh Pant, Urvashi Rautela saga. A few years earlier, the actor had hinted at dating the cricketer in an interview, following which he blocked her on social media, and published some pictures with his girlfriend to clear the air.

Comments