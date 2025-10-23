Rishabh Tandon’s last post goes viral after his untimely passing

Actor and singer Rishabh Tandon, known in the music industry as Fakir, passed away in Delhi on October 22, following a sudden heart attack.

He was in the city to celebrate Diwali with his wife, Olesya Tandon. His unexpected death has left fans and friends in shock, and the family has requested privacy as they make funeral arrangements.

Social media quickly filled with tributes celebrating his voice, kindness and talent. A post he shared just days before his passing, featuring him and Olesya celebrating Karva Chauth, has gone viral since, becoming what fans now refer to as a “bittersweet memory”.

Tandon’s personal life had frequently made headlines. He was previously linked to actress Sara Khan after a photo of them sparked marriage rumours, which Sara later denied, stating, “We were never married”.

He later met a Russian Line producer, Olesya Nedobegova, while working on a digital series in Uzbekistan. In an Interview, he called their chance meeting on his last day in the country, stating they “just clicked”. Their friendship blossomed into love, and they eventually married.

Rishabh successfully balanced a career in both acting and music. His most recent single, “Ishq Fakiran”, released in February 2025, garnered over 2.1 million views, marking it as one of his biggest hits.