Rising diseases in Pakistan strain healthcare, economy

KARACHI: Medical experts have raised concerns about the rising disease rates in Pakistan, warning that treatment capacity is nearing its limit and the growing healthcare burden is straining the national economy.

The medical experts said the government needs to create public awareness of disease prevention and control as it is the only viable solution in these circumstances. Speaking at the inaugural session of the 27th biennial convention of the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association, various experts highlighted the urgent need for legislation regarding pharma-physician relationships, as the financial burden is ultimately borne by the public.

US-based Pakistani neurologist Professor Tipu Siddiq stated that the rising disease rates in Pakistan are overwhelming the country’s resources, making it impossible to treat everyone. He noted that neither the government nor private institutions can bear the increasing costs, and the public is also unable to shoulder this burden. He emphasised the importance of educating people on disease prevention, including dietary changes and regular exercise.

Former Health Minister Dr. Zafar Mirza pointed out that Pakistan spends less than 1% of its GDP on healthcare, indicating that the sector has never been a priority for any government. He suggested increasing this expenditure to 5%. Dr. Asim Rauf from the Drug Regulatory Authority highlighted the issue of unaffordable medications resulting from pharma-physician relationships and stressed the need for ethical marketing practices.

PharmEvo MD Haroon Qasim said the discussions at the convention are appreciable and there should be a continued dialogue among regulatory authorities to ensure the provision of quality medicines. Dr Tariq Rafi said there is a dire need to revise the medical education syllabus to produce not only good doctors but also compassionate individuals. He suggested incorporating bioethics and literature into the curriculum to foster empathy and understanding among medical professionals.

The convention featured speeches from former Federal Health Minister Dr Zafar Mirza, Chairman of Sindh Higher Education Dr Tariq Rafi, CEO of the Drug Regulatory Authority Dr Asim Rauf, newly elected President of the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association Professor Atif Hafeez Siddiqui, Karachi President Dr Abdullah Muttaqi, PharmEvo MD Haroon Qasim, Director of Riphah Institute Dr Zakiuddin Ahmed, renowned Islamic scholar Khalil-ur-Rehman Chishti, pulmonologist Dr Javed A. Khan, Dr Sohail Akhtar, and Dow University Vice-Chancellor Professor Saeed Qureshi.