Rising inflation: PM orders mechanism to reduce metro bus fares

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday directed the authorities concerned to introduce a coordinated mechanism for the reduction in fares of metro bus service to provide relief to the masses.

The prime minister issued directives while chairing a meeting to review progress on Orange, Blue and Green Line Bus services in the federal capital.

He also directed to complete landscaping of Orange Line Metro Bus Service from Faiz Ahmed Faiz Terminal to the Islamabad Airport within seven days.

The prime minister was also apprised of the progress on the Bhara Kahu Bypass project. The prime minister directed to ensure the preservation of forests during the execution of the project.

The meeting was told that 29-kilometer Orange Line Bus Service had been connected with Faiz Ahmed Faiz Terminal instead of NHA Station which had increased the number of passengers from 2000 to 3000 during peak hours and 18,000 a day.

The 20-kilometer Blue Line from Koral to PIMS was also ready for inauguration. Comprising 13 stations, the route would facilitate the people living along the Islamabad Expressway, the PM told.

It was told that the planned 15.5 kilometer Greenline Bus Service from Bhara Kahu to PIMS would facilitate the people of Bhara Kahu and the travelers of Murree.

Moreover, the travelers coming from Airport through Orange Line would also benefit from the service to reach Murree.

Work on the rehabilitation and widening of the Islamabad Expressway would also be initiated soon, the meeting briefed PM.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Hanif Abbasi, Anjum Aqeel Khan, Capital Development Authority chairman and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Comments